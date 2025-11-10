LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 most expensive IPL players of all time

Meet top 5 most expensive IPL players of all time

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 10, 2025, 16:10 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 16:10 IST

From Rishabh Pant to Shreyas Iyer, here's a look at the top five most expensive IPL players of all time. This list also includes Mitchell Starc, Venkatesh Iyer and Pat Cummins

Rishabh Pant (LSG, 2025) - INR 27 crore
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant (LSG, 2025) - INR 27 crore

In the IPL 2025 auction, Rishabh Pant became the costliest player of the IPL history, as the Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a massive INR 27 crore ($3.2 million). His powerful batting made him one of the most wanted players in that season.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS, 2025) - INR 26.75 crore
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS, 2025) - INR 26.75 crore

Right behind Rishabh Pant is his Indian teammate Shreyas Iyer, picked up by Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 auction for INR 26.75 crore ($3.18 million). His leadership skills helped PBKS to reach their first final since 2014 in the 2025 season, ending an 11-year playoff drought for the franchise.

Mitchell Starc (KKR, 2024) - INR 24.75 Crore
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc (KKR, 2024) - INR 24.75 Crore

In 2024, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc made history when KKR signed him for INR 24.75 crore ($2.4 million). His speed, swing and wicket-taking ability helped KKR to win the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR, 2025) - INR 23.75 Crore
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR, 2025) - INR 23.75 Crore

In the 2025 IPL auction, KKR spent big on Venkatesh Iyer, buying him for INR 23.75 crore ($2.83 million). His skill as both an attacking batter and a medium-pace bowler makes him a valuable all-rounder.

Pat Cummins (SRH, 2024) - INR 20.50 Crore
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Pat Cummins (SRH, 2024) - INR 20.50 Crore

In IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins for INR 20.50 crore ($2.47 million). His strong leadership skills and bowling were key to Hyderabad’s run to the 2024 final.

Disclaimer
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Disclaimer

All conversations as per original value in dollars, however, since auction took place in INR value, rankings have been arranged according to it. Therefore, difference in price value may differ in as value of dollar is not constant and hence player in INR may have higher value as compared to dollars.

Trending Photo

US Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary: 5 must-watch movies based on Marine Corps- Full Metal Jacket, A Few Good Men
6

US Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary: 5 must-watch movies based on Marine Corps- Full Metal Jacket, A Few Good Men

From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with highest individual Test scores for India vs South Africa at Eden Gardens
5

From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with highest individual Test scores for India vs South Africa at Eden Gardens

‘Iconic station architecture’: 10 most beautiful train stations in the world
10

‘Iconic station architecture’: 10 most beautiful train stations in the world

From 9/11 to 26/11: 7 deadliest terror attacks that shook the world
9

From 9/11 to 26/11: 7 deadliest terror attacks that shook the world

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in ODIs, surprisingly no Indian on the list
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in ODIs, surprisingly no Indian on the list