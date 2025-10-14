/Meet top 5 left-handed batters with most international runs

Close to a dozen people have scored over 18,000 international runs, including a few left-handers. Let's check out who tops the list among them.
Former Sri Lanka captain and a T20 World Cup winner, Kumar Sangakkara, is the second-highest run scorer of all time, only behind Sachin Tendulkar. The left-handed batter has amassed 28,016 runs in 594 international matches across formats.
A batting genius and perhaps the greatest Test batter of all time, Brian Lara, is second on the list of left-handed batters with the most international runs. Having played just two formats during his decorated career, Lara scored 22,358 runs in 430 contested matches.
Sangakkara’s former teammate and attacking opener Sanath Jayasuriya is third on this list. The left-handed batter, as destructive as any the game has seen, collected 21,032 runs in 586 international matches spanning across three formats.
Another Test giant, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, made it to the list as well. Sitting in the fourth place among the highest scoring left-handers in international cricket, the former Windies star hammered 21,000 runs in 454 matches for the national team.
The fifth name on this list belongs to the West Indies, and he is none other than Chris Gayle. The ‘Universe Boss’ is known for his exploits in T20 cricket, but was equally effective and dominating in the remaining two formats. He, however, is among a handful of players to score two Test triple hundreds. Gayle, in 483 international matches, scored 19,593 runs.