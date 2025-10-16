LOGIN
Meet top 5 left-arm bowlers with most Test wickets

Published: Oct 16, 2025, 15:27 IST

The list of top wicket takers in Tests includes plenty of bowling heroes, and here we look at the left-armers only. 

Rangana Herath (SL) – 433 wickets in 93 Tests
Rangana Herath (SL) – 433 wickets in 93 Tests

Former Sri Lanka left-arm spinner, Rangana Herath, leads this list with 433 Test wickets to his name. Having played the first half of his career under teammate Muttiah Muralitharan’s shadow, his career peaked in the early 2010s, when he picked most of his Test wickets. His bowling average in 93 Tests reads 28.07.

Wasim Akram (PAK) – 414 wickets in 104 Tests
Wasim Akram (PAK) – 414 wickets in 104 Tests

Perhaps the greatest Pakistani bowler of all time, Wasim Akram, is the second-highest wicket-taker among the left-armers in Tests. In a decorated Test career spanning almost two decades, Akram picked up 414 Test wickets at 23.62.

Mitchell Starc (AUS) – 402 wickets in 100 Tests*
Mitchell Starc (AUS) – 402 wickets in 100 Tests*

The only active bowler on this list, Australia’s pace spearhead, Mitchell Starc, is currently third, and given his fitness and hunger despite his age, Starc could surpass Akram for this tally sooner. The lanky seamer has played 100 Tests, having picked 402 wickets, with 6/9 being his best.

Daniel Vettori (NZ) – 362 wickets in 113 Tests
Daniel Vettori (NZ) – 362 wickets in 113 Tests

Former Kiwi captain and a bowling giant of his time, Daniel Vettori, also made it to the list. Among the most successful New Zealand bowlers across formats, Vettori has picked up 362 Test wickets in 113 contested games.

Chaminda Vaas (SL) – 355 wickets in 111 Tests
Chaminda Vaas (SL) – 355 wickets in 111 Tests

The fifth name on this list is another former speedster, Chaminda Vaas, from Sri Lanka. In 111 Tests, the new ball picked up 355 wickets, averaging close to 30. Vaas picked up 12 five-fors and two ten-wicket hauls in his celebrated career.

