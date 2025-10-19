LOGIN
Meet top 5 Indian spinners with most international wickets, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 18:27 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 18:27 IST

From Ravindra Jadeja to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian spinners with most international wickets. This list also includes Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh

Anil Kumble - 953 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Anil Kumble - 953 wickets

Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, tops the list of Indian spinners with most international wickets. During his era, Kumble played 401 international matches and took 953 wickets at a bowling average of 30.06. His tally also includes 37 five-wicket hauls.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 765 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin - 765 wickets

The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin, features second on this list with 765 wickets in 287 international matches.

He also holds the record for the most Player of the Series awards in Test cricket history (11).

Harbhajan Singh - 707 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Harbhajan Singh - 707 wickets

Harbhajan Singh, known for his mystery spin bowling, features third on this list with 707 wickets in 365 international matches. His tally also includes 19 four-wicket hauls and 28 five-wicket hauls.

Ravindra Jadeja - 623 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 623 wickets

World current no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features next on this list. In international cricket, Jadeja has played 365 matches and picked up 623 wickets at a bowling average of 29.39.

Kuldeep Yadav - 335 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav - 335 wickets

India's star mystery spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, features fifth on this list with 335 wickets in 175 international matches. His tally also includes 13 four-wicket hauls and nine five-wicket hauls.

