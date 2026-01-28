/Meet top 5 Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in international cricket

From Yuvraj Singh to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in international cricket. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly
Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of Indian players with the most Player of the Match awards, earning the honour 76 times in 664 international matches (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). He is also the leading run-scorer in international cricket, with 15,921 runs.
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli ranks second on the list of Indian players with most Player of the Match awards. The star batter has been honored on 71 occasions in 559 matches and counting.
India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, ranks third on this list. In 508 international matches, he has won 45 Player of the Match awards.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly received the Player of the Match award 37 times across 424 outings. During his era, he was regarded as one of the best captains in international cricket.
In 402 matches across formats, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has 34 Player of the Match awards to his name. During his playing days, Yuvraj was an outstanding all-rounder in international cricket, scoring 11,686 runs and taking 147 wickets.