Meet top 5 Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 15:13 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 15:13 IST

From Yuvraj Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in T20Is. This list also includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel

Suryakumar Yadav - 17 POTM awards
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav - 17 POTM awards

Suryakumar Yadav leads the list of Indian players with the most Player of the Match awards in T20Is, having won the honour 17 times in 105 matches.

Virat Kohli - 16 POTM awards
2 / 5
(Photograph: X/Tanuj)

Virat Kohli - 16 POTM awards

Former India captain Virat Kohli is second on the list with 16 Player of the Match awards in T20Is. He had a successful career in the shortest format and was part of India’s T20 World Cup win in 2024.

Rohit Sharma - 14 POTM awards
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI/X)

Rohit Sharma - 14 POTM awards

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma ranks third on the list, having won 14 Player of the Match awards in 159 T20 Internationals.

Axar Patel - 8 POTM awards
4 / 5
(Photograph: Screengrab)

Axar Patel - 8 POTM awards

India star all-rounder Axar Patel is also on this list, in the fourth place with eight Player of the Match awards and counting. Competing in the ongoing T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Patel is likely to add more to such accolades.

Yuvraj Singh - 7 POTM awards
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Yuvraj Singh - 7 POTM awards

In 58 matches in T20Is former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has seven Player of the Match awards to his name. During his playing days, Yuvraj was an outstanding all-rounder in T20I cricket, scoring 1,177 runs and taking 28 wickets.

