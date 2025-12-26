LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025, check who tops the list

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 16:21 IST | Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 16:21 IST

From Varun Chakravarthy to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav - 60 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav - 60 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025. In 25 matches, Yadav has picked up 60 wickets at a bowling average of 20.48 and an economy of 4.58.

Varun Chakravarthy - 46 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Varun Chakravarthy - 46 wickets

Varun Chakravarthy also had an exceptional year for India with the bowl in 2025, taking 46 wickets in 24 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable mystery spinners.

Jasprit Bumrah - 45 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah - 45 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah sits third on the list, having taken 45 wickets in 21 matches at a bowling average of 21.77 and an economy of 3.44. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Siraj - 45 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Siraj - 45 wickets

Mohammed Siraj is also among India’s leading wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 45 wickets in 13 matches across formats at a bowling average of 28.08 and economy of 3.82.

Ravindra Jadeja - 37 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 37 wickets

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is next on this list. In 2025, he has played 20 matches across formats and picked up 37 wickets at a bowling average of 36.64 and an economy of 3.53.

Trending Photo

How much it costs to fly a military helicopter per hour
6

How much it costs to fly a military helicopter per hour

‘Laser Dots & GPS’: How drones guide missiles and bombs with high accuracy
7

‘Laser Dots & GPS’: How drones guide missiles and bombs with high accuracy

Wake Up Dead Man, KPop Demon Hunters and more: Top 5 most-watched Netflix movies in 2025
6

Wake Up Dead Man, KPop Demon Hunters and more: Top 5 most-watched Netflix movies in 2025

‘Saturn’s moon may not have underground ocean’: NASA study reveals surprising details about Titan
7

‘Saturn’s moon may not have underground ocean’: NASA study reveals surprising details about Titan

If you loved Mrs Deshpande, watch 6 shows and movies with strong female leads on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
7

If you loved Mrs Deshpande, watch 6 shows and movies with strong female leads on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms