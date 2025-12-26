/Meet top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025, check who tops the list

From Varun Chakravarthy to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah
Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025. In 25 matches, Yadav has picked up 60 wickets at a bowling average of 20.48 and an economy of 4.58.
Varun Chakravarthy also had an exceptional year for India with the bowl in 2025, taking 46 wickets in 24 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable mystery spinners.
Jasprit Bumrah sits third on the list, having taken 45 wickets in 21 matches at a bowling average of 21.77 and an economy of 3.44. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.
Mohammed Siraj is also among India’s leading wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 45 wickets in 13 matches across formats at a bowling average of 28.08 and economy of 3.82.
India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is next on this list. In 2025, he has played 20 matches across formats and picked up 37 wickets at a bowling average of 36.64 and an economy of 3.53.