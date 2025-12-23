/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025, check who tops the list

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant
Shubman Gill has emerged as India's most prolific Test batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 983 runs in nine matches, including five centuries.
KL Rahul is second-highest Test run-scorer for India this year, with 813 runs in 10 matches. His tally also includes three centuries.
Ravindra Jadeja also had an exceptional Test year for India with the bat in 2025, scoring 764 runs in 10 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable all-rounders.
India’s top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has piled up 745 runs in 10 Test matches in 2025, including three centuries and three half-centuries.
Star Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is fifth on this list with 629 runs in seven Test matches. His tally also includes two centuries and four half-centuries.