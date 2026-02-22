/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs against South Africa

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 22, 2026, 16:03 IST

From Tilak Varma to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most T20I runs against South Africa. This list also includes Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

Tilak Varma - 496 runs
Middle-order batter Tilak Varma is India’s leading run-scorer in T20Is against South Africa. In 10 matches against the Proteas, he has amassed 496 runs at an average of 70.85 and a superb strike rate of 163.15.

Rohit Sharma - 429 runs
Former India captain Rohit Sharma ranks second on the list with 429 runs in 18 T20I matches, including two half-centuries and a century.

Suryakumar Yadav - 406 runs
India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav ranks third on the list. In 15 T20Is against the Proteas, he has scored 406 runs at an average of 31.23, including four half-centuries.

Virat Kohli - 394 runs
Virat Kohli is fourth on the list, scoring 394 runs in 14 T20Is against South Africa. He averages 39.40 with a strike rate of 133.10, including three half-centuries.

Hardik Pandya - 373 runs
India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya ranks next on the list, scoring 373 runs in 20 T20I matches at an average of 41.44 and a strike rate of 140.22, including two half-centuries.

