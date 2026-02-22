/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs against South Africa

From Tilak Varma to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most T20I runs against South Africa. This list also includes Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya
Middle-order batter Tilak Varma is India’s leading run-scorer in T20Is against South Africa. In 10 matches against the Proteas, he has amassed 496 runs at an average of 70.85 and a superb strike rate of 163.15.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma ranks second on the list with 429 runs in 18 T20I matches, including two half-centuries and a century.
India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav ranks third on the list. In 15 T20Is against the Proteas, he has scored 406 runs at an average of 31.23, including four half-centuries.
Virat Kohli is fourth on the list, scoring 394 runs in 14 T20Is against South Africa. He averages 39.40 with a strike rate of 133.10, including three half-centuries.
India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya ranks next on the list, scoring 373 runs in 20 T20I matches at an average of 41.44 and a strike rate of 140.22, including two half-centuries.