/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs against Pakistan

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most T20I runs against Pakistan. This list also includes Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Tilak Varma
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs by an Indian batsman against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. He scored 492 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 70.28, including five half-centuries. His last T20I against Pakistan was during the 2024 T20 World Cup
Yuvraj Singh is second on the list with 155 runs in eight T20I matches against Pakistan at an average of 25.83 and a strike rate of 109.92.
Gautam Gambhir ranks third on the list with 139 runs in five T20I matches. He played a key role in India’s victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, scoring 75 runs to help the team win the first-ever T20 World Cup.
Tilak Varma is fourth on the list with 130 runs in three matches, all played in the 2025 Asia Cup. His unbeaten 69 in the final helped India to win the title. The left-handed batter hit four sixes and three fours in that innings and was named Player of the Match.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is next on the list with 127 runs in 12 T20Is against Pakistan. As captain, he led India to victories over Pakistan in the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups before retiring from the format after winning the 2024 title.