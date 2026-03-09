LOGIN
Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 17:28 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 17:28 IST

From Sanju Samson to Ishan Kishan, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026. This list also includes Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya

Sanju Samson - 321 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanju Samson - 321 runs

Sanju Samson, known for his explosive batting, tops the list of Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026. In five matches, he has scored 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. His tally also includes three half-centuries.

Ishan Kishan - 317 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ishan Kishan - 317 runs

India’s star opener Ishan Kishan ranks second with 317 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.22 and an explosive strike rate of 193.29. His tally also includes three fifties, with a highest score of 77.

Suryakumar Yadav - 242 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav - 242 runs

India's current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is third on the list. In nine matches at the T20 World Cup 2026, he has scored 242 runs at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 136.72.

Shivam Dube - 235 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shivam Dube - 235 runs

Shivam Dube ranks fourth with 235 runs in nine matches at an average of 39.16 and an impressive strike rate of 169.06. His tally also includes a half-century, with a best score of 66.

Hardik Pandya - 217 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya - 217 runs

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fifth on the list with 217 runs in nine matches. He has maintained an impressive strike rate of 160.74 and an average of 27.12. His tally also includes two half-centuries, with a best score of 52.

