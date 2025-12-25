LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in 2025, check who tops the list

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in 2025, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 15:53 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 15:53 IST

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in 2025. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma

Shubman Gill - 1,764 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill - 1,764 runs

Shubman Gill has emerged as India's most prolific batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 1,764 runs in 35 matches, including seven centuries and three half-centuries.

KL Rahul - 1,180 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul - 1,180 runs

KL Rahul is second-highest run-scorer for India this year, with 1,180 runs in 24 matches. His tally also includes three centuries and five half-centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 916 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 916 runs

India’s top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has piled up 916 runs in 14 matches in 2025, including four centuries and three half-centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja - 870 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 870 runs

Ravindra Jadeja also had an exceptional year for India with the bat in 2025, scoring 870 runs in 20 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable all-rounders.

Abhishek Sharma - 859 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma - 859 runs

Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is fifth on this list with 859 runs in 21 matches. His tally also includes five half-centuries and a century.

Trending Photo

‘8,164 kilograms of explosive’: These are the most powerful non-nuclear weapons ever built and their destructive impact
7

‘8,164 kilograms of explosive’: These are the most powerful non-nuclear weapons ever built and their destructive impact

Christmas 2025: This is how the world celebrated christmas
12

Christmas 2025: This is how the world celebrated christmas

The year of Taylor Swift: From engagement to 'The Life of a Showgirl' and beyond
6

The year of Taylor Swift: From engagement to 'The Life of a Showgirl' and beyond

‘Surprise Attack’: Stealth weapons that can strike without warning and why they are so dangerous
7

‘Surprise Attack’: Stealth weapons that can strike without warning and why they are so dangerous

Yearender 2025: 5 stunning hat-tricks in world cricket across formats, you won't believe who is at no.3
5

Yearender 2025: 5 stunning hat-tricks in world cricket across formats, you won't believe who is at no.3