/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in 2025, check who tops the list

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in 2025. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma
Shubman Gill has emerged as India's most prolific batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 1,764 runs in 35 matches, including seven centuries and three half-centuries.
KL Rahul is second-highest run-scorer for India this year, with 1,180 runs in 24 matches. His tally also includes three centuries and five half-centuries.
India’s top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has piled up 916 runs in 14 matches in 2025, including four centuries and three half-centuries.
Ravindra Jadeja also had an exceptional year for India with the bat in 2025, scoring 870 runs in 20 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable all-rounders.
Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is fifth on this list with 859 runs in 21 matches. His tally also includes five half-centuries and a century.