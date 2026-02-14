/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cup matches

From Yuvraj Singh to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cup matches. This list also includes Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir
Indian superstar Virat Kohli tops the list with 312 runs against Pakistan in six innings, including four half-centuries, at an outstanding average of 156 in the tournament. His highest score against the Men in Green is an unbeaten 82, which came during a memorable run chase in the 2022 T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne.
India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is second on the list, scoring 81 runs in two T20 World Cup matches at an average of 40.5 and a strike rate of 132.78.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma comes next with 81 runs against the one-time winners in the tournament. Although he is third on the list, the Hitman has struggled against the Asian giants, averaging just 16.2 in seven matches.
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir comes fourth in the list, with 75 runs against the arch-rivals. The left-hander scored a magnificent 75 in the India-Pakistan 2007 T20 WC final in Johannesburg.
Yuvraj Singh is fifth with 59 runs, including a top score of 24 against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. The left-hander was also part of India’s squad in their memorable five-run victory over Pakistan in the 2007 final.