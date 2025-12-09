/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs in 2025, check who tops the list

With the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against the Proteas, Team India wrapped up their One-Day schedule this year. Let’s check out which player topped the scoring chart in 2025.
Without any doubt, the greatest ODI player of his time, Virat Kohli, tops the runs-scoring chart in ODIs in 2025. The veteran batter amassed 651 runs in 13 ODI innings this year, hitting three hundreds, four fifties and helping his team win the ICC Champions Trophy title.
Kohli’s long-time batting partner and fellow former captain, Rohit Sharma, is second on this list with 650 runs in the One-Dayers this year. Rohit, who worked on his fitness and form amid a lengthy gap between two outings in 2025, slammed 650 runs in 14 One-Day innings, including two tons and four fifties.
Batting mainstay and middle-order hero Shreyas Iyer is India’s third-highest ODI run-scorer this year, with 496 runs in 11 ODI innings. Playing fewer matches than the two above-mentioned stalwarts, Iyer impressed with five fifties and a batting average close to 50 (49.60).
The fourth slot belongs to another batting giant, Shubman Gill. Rohit's opening partner enjoyed his time at the top, hitting two hundreds and as many fifties. In 11 ODI matches this year, Gill scored 490 runs, averaging 49.
KL Rahul is the fifth and final name on this list. Fresh from leading India to a 2-1 series win over the Proteas, wherein he scored two crucial fifties, Rahul scored 367 runs in 14 matches this year, not his best, but enough to help his team stay at the top. However, his batting average reads 52.42.