/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League

From Hayley Matthews to Amelia Kerr, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League. This list also includes Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Jonassen and Nat Sciver-Brunt
West Indies' star all-rounder Hayley Matthews leads the wicket-taking charts of Women's Premier League with 41 wickets in 29 matches at a bowling average of 17.56.
Amelia Kerr, known for her mystery spin bowling, is second on this list with 40 wickets in 29 matches. Her tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
England's Sophie Ecclestone is third on this list. In WPL, Ecclestone has played 25 matches and picked up 36 wickets at a bowling average of 18.38 and economy of 6.68.
Australian mystery spinner Jess Jonassen is next on this list with 33 wickets in 24 WPL matches. Her tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
England's star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is fifth on this list. In 29 WPL matches, Brunt has picked up 32 wickets at a bowling average of 22.28 and economy of 7.66.