Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in WODIs, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 18:19 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 18:21 IST

From Jhulan Goswami to Shabnim Ismail, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Women's One Day Internationals. This list also includes Marizanne Kapp, Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Anisa Mohammed

Jhulan Goswami (India-W) - 255 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Jhulan Goswami (India-W) - 255 wickets

Former Indian pacer, Jhulan Goswami, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in WODIs. During her time, she played 204 matches and took 255 wickets at a bowling average of 22.04. Her tally also includes seven four-wicket hauls.

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa-W) - 191 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa-W) - 191 wickets

Proteas' Shabnim Ismail is next on this list with 191 wickets in 127 WODI matches. Her tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and six four-wicket hauls.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa-W) - 181 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa-W) - 181 wickets

The star Proteas all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp, features third on this list. In 161 matches, Kapp has picked up 181 wickets at a bowling average of 23.91. She is the only active player on this list.

Cathryn Fitzpatrick (Australia-W) - 180 wickets
(Photograph: Others)

Cathryn Fitzpatrick (Australia-W) - 180 wickets

The Australian great, Cathryn Fitzpatrick, features fourth on this list with 180 wickets in 109 WODI matches. Her tally also includes four five-wicket hauls.

She is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous bowlers in the women international cricket history.

Anisa Mohammed (West Indies-W) - 180 wickets
(Photograph: ICC)

Anisa Mohammed (West Indies-W) - 180 wickets

Anisa Mohammed, known for her mystery spin bowling, features next on this list. In WODIs, Mohammed played 141 matches and took 180 wickets at a bowling average of 20.75. Her tally also includes six five-wicket hauls.

