/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in WODIs, check who tops the list

From Jhulan Goswami to Shabnim Ismail, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Women's One Day Internationals. This list also includes Marizanne Kapp, Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Anisa Mohammed
Former Indian pacer, Jhulan Goswami, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in WODIs. During her time, she played 204 matches and took 255 wickets at a bowling average of 22.04. Her tally also includes seven four-wicket hauls.
Proteas' Shabnim Ismail is next on this list with 191 wickets in 127 WODI matches. Her tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and six four-wicket hauls.
The star Proteas all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp, features third on this list. In 161 matches, Kapp has picked up 181 wickets at a bowling average of 23.91. She is the only active player on this list.
The Australian great, Cathryn Fitzpatrick, features fourth on this list with 180 wickets in 109 WODI matches. Her tally also includes four five-wicket hauls.
She is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous bowlers in the women international cricket history.
Anisa Mohammed, known for her mystery spin bowling, features next on this list. In WODIs, Mohammed played 141 matches and took 180 wickets at a bowling average of 20.75. Her tally also includes six five-wicket hauls.