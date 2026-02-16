/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20s

From Andre Russell to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most T20 wickets. This list also includes Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir
Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20s. So far, in 518 matches, Rashid has picked up 700 wickets at a bowling average of 18.51. His record tally also includes four five-wicket hauls and 18 four-wicket hauls.
West Indies' great Dwayne Bravo is next on this list with 631 wickets in 582 T20 matches at a bowling economy of 8.26.
He is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the T20 cricket history.
West Indies' mystery spinner Sunil Narine is third on this list with 613 wickets in 583 T20 matches. He also maintains a good bowling average of 22.2 and an economy rate of 6.16.
Proteas veteran Imran Tahir is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 572 scalps in 448 matches at a bowling average of 19.51. He also holds the record as the second-oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.
Former West Indies all-rounder Andree Russell is fifth on the list with 508 dismissals in 590 T20 matches. His tally also includes nine four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.