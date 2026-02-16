LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20s

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20s

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 18:09 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 18:09 IST

From Andre Russell to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most T20 wickets. This list also includes Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 700 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 700 wickets

Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20s. So far, in 518 matches, Rashid has picked up 700 wickets at a bowling average of 18.51. His record tally also includes four five-wicket hauls and 18 four-wicket hauls.

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) - 631 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) - 631 wickets

West Indies' great Dwayne Bravo is next on this list with 631 wickets in 582 T20 matches at a bowling economy of 8.26.

He is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the T20 cricket history.

Sunil Narine (West Indies) - 613 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sunil Narine (West Indies) - 613 wickets

West Indies' mystery spinner Sunil Narine is third on this list with 613 wickets in 583 T20 matches. He also maintains a good bowling average of 22.2 and an economy rate of 6.16.

Imran Tahir (South Africa) - 572 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: SA20)

Imran Tahir (South Africa) - 572 wickets

Proteas veteran Imran Tahir is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 572 scalps in 448 matches at a bowling average of 19.51. He also holds the record as the second-oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.

Andre Russell (West Indies) - 508 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Andre Russell (West Indies) - 508 wickets

Former West Indies all-rounder Andree Russell is fifth on the list with 508 dismissals in 590 T20 matches. His tally also includes nine four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

Trending Photo

RIM-116, Sea Sparrow, MK-15 Phalanx: The weapon arsenal that makes USS Gerald R. Ford nearly untouchable
8

RIM-116, Sea Sparrow, MK-15 Phalanx: The weapon arsenal that makes USS Gerald R. Ford nearly untouchable

Navalny poisoning allegations: Is this the first time wildlife toxin was allegedly used in a political assassination?
6

Navalny poisoning allegations: Is this the first time wildlife toxin was allegedly used in a political assassination?

Cyclone Gezani: Over 50 people dead, 16,000 displaced - What's happening in Madagascar?
5

Cyclone Gezani: Over 50 people dead, 16,000 displaced - What's happening in Madagascar?

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20s
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20s

‘The CVN Code’: Why is USS Gerald R. Ford called CVN-78 & what the carrier classification reveals about US naval power
7

‘The CVN Code’: Why is USS Gerald R. Ford called CVN-78 & what the carrier classification reveals about US naval power