Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 16:52 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 16:52 IST

T20I cricket is packed with boundaries and power-hitting, yet some bowlers have stood tall with their wicket-taking skills. Here’s a look at the top five bowlers with the most wickets in 20-over internationals.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 184 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 184 wickets

Rashid Khan tops the chart with 184 wickets in 109 T20Is. The Afghan spinner has an average of 13.64 and best figures of 5 for 3, proving his class in every format.

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 164 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 164 wickets

The former Kiwis pacer, Tim Southee, is second on this list with 164 wickets in 126 T20I matches. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 158 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 158 wickets

Bangladesh's star speedster Mustafizur Rahman is third on this list. In 126 T20Is, Rahman has picked up 158 wickets at a bowling average of 20.96 and an economy of 7.28.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 157 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket)

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 157 wickets

Ish Sodhi, known for his mystery spin bowling, occupies fourth place on the list with 157 wickets in 132 T20I appearances, featuring four four-wicket hauls.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 151 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 151 wickets

Hasaranga has picked 151 wickets from 92 T20I matches. The all-rounder’s best figures are 4 for 9, and he maintains an impressive bowling average of 15.68.

