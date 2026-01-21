/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

T20I cricket is packed with boundaries and power-hitting, yet some bowlers have stood tall with their wicket-taking skills. Here’s a look at the top five bowlers with the most wickets in 20-over internationals.
Rashid Khan tops the chart with 184 wickets in 109 T20Is. The Afghan spinner has an average of 13.64 and best figures of 5 for 3, proving his class in every format.
The former Kiwis pacer, Tim Southee, is second on this list with 164 wickets in 126 T20I matches. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
Bangladesh's star speedster Mustafizur Rahman is third on this list. In 126 T20Is, Rahman has picked up 158 wickets at a bowling average of 20.96 and an economy of 7.28.
Ish Sodhi, known for his mystery spin bowling, occupies fourth place on the list with 157 wickets in 132 T20I appearances, featuring four four-wicket hauls.
Hasaranga has picked 151 wickets from 92 T20I matches. The all-rounder’s best figures are 4 for 9, and he maintains an impressive bowling average of 15.68.