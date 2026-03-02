/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8 stage)

From Rachin Ravindra to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super Eight stage). This list also includes Varun Chakaravarthy, Liam Dawson and Corbin Bosch
New Zealand's star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is the leading wicket-taker in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. In three matches, he has picked up seven wickets at an average of 6.57 and an economy rate of 5.75.
South Africa pacer Corbin Bosch is the second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets in three Super Eight matches of the T20 World Cup 2026. He has also maintained an average of 13.83 and an economy rate of 7.54.
England spinner Liam Dawson is next with six wickets in three matches, at an average of 13.83 and an economy rate of 6.91.
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is fourth on this list with five wickets in three matches. He maintains an average of 19.00 and an economy rate of 7.91, with a best of 3/24.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, also follows with five wickets in three T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight matches, at an average of 14.4 and an economy rate of 6.54.