LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 15:15 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 15:15 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Varun Chakaravarthy, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026. This list also includes SC van Schalkwyk, Blessing Muzarabani and Adil Rashid

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 14 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 14 wickets

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah tops the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026. In eight matches, Bumrah has picked up 14 wickets at a bowling average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 14 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 14 wickets

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy follows Bumrah with the same number of wickets in nine T20 World Cup 2026 matches. He maintains a bowling average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 9.25.

SC van Schalkwyk (USA) - 13 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

SC van Schalkwyk (USA) - 13 wickets

The rising star from the United States, SC van Schalkwyk, is third on this list. In T20 World Cup 2026, he has played four matches and picked up 13 wickets at an average of 7.76 and an economy rate of 6.80.

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 13 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 13 wickets

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani is next on the list with 13 wickets in six matches. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.

Adil Rashid (England) - 13 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Adil Rashid (England) - 13 wickets

Adil Rashid, known for his mystery spin bowling, follows with 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.23 and an economy rate of 8.15.

Trending Photo

India’s Golden Five | List of Indian captains to win men’s ICC titles
5

India’s Golden Five | List of Indian captains to win men’s ICC titles

BTS Suga turns 33: A look at the net worth of K-pop idol Agust D
6

BTS Suga turns 33: A look at the net worth of K-pop idol Agust D

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026

Science behind Iran's vicious 'black' acid rain triggered by massive fuel depot fires
7

Science behind Iran's vicious 'black' acid rain triggered by massive fuel depot fires

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026