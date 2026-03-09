/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026

From Jasprit Bumrah to Varun Chakaravarthy, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026. This list also includes SC van Schalkwyk, Blessing Muzarabani and Adil Rashid
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah tops the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026. In eight matches, Bumrah has picked up 14 wickets at a bowling average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy follows Bumrah with the same number of wickets in nine T20 World Cup 2026 matches. He maintains a bowling average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 9.25.
The rising star from the United States, SC van Schalkwyk, is third on this list. In T20 World Cup 2026, he has played four matches and picked up 13 wickets at an average of 7.76 and an economy rate of 6.80.
Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani is next on the list with 13 wickets in six matches. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
Adil Rashid, known for his mystery spin bowling, follows with 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.23 and an economy rate of 8.15.