/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL playoffs

From Dwayne Bravo to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in IPL playoffs. This list also includes Mohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh.
Death-overs specialist Dwayne Bravo leads the playoff bowling charts with 28 wickets in just 19 matches. One of his most memorable performances came in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2013 against Mumbai Indians, where he claimed a brilliant three-wicket haul and dismantled the lower order for CSK.
With 21 wickets in 24 playoff appearances for three different teams, the off-spinner has been a reliable performer in knockout games. His standout performance came in the 2011 IPL final against RCB, when he picked up 3/16 for CSK.
Despite limited playoff appearances, Mohit Sharma has made a huge impact with 20 wickets in only 10 matches.
Widely regarded as one of the best spinners in IPL history, Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 19 wickets in 23 playoff matches. He is also the only player in the top five who will feature in this season’s playoffs, representing Rajasthan Royals after their fourth-place finish in the league stage.
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed 17 wickets in 15 playoff matches while representing IPL giants Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.