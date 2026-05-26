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Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL playoffs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 26, 2026, 16:15 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 16:15 IST

From Dwayne Bravo to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in IPL playoffs. This list also includes Mohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh.

Dwayne Bravo - 28 wickets
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Dwayne Bravo - 28 wickets

Death-overs specialist Dwayne Bravo leads the playoff bowling charts with 28 wickets in just 19 matches. One of his most memorable performances came in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2013 against Mumbai Indians, where he claimed a brilliant three-wicket haul and dismantled the lower order for CSK.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 21 wickets
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin - 21 wickets

With 21 wickets in 24 playoff appearances for three different teams, the off-spinner has been a reliable performer in knockout games. His standout performance came in the 2011 IPL final against RCB, when he picked up 3/16 for CSK.

Mohit Sharma - 20 wickets
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Mohit Sharma - 20 wickets

Despite limited playoff appearances, Mohit Sharma has made a huge impact with 20 wickets in only 10 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja - 19 wickets
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja - 19 wickets

Widely regarded as one of the best spinners in IPL history, Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 19 wickets in 23 playoff matches. He is also the only player in the top five who will feature in this season’s playoffs, representing Rajasthan Royals after their fourth-place finish in the league stage.

Harbhajan Singh - 17 wickets
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Harbhajan Singh - 17 wickets

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed 17 wickets in 15 playoff matches while representing IPL giants Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

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