/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026 (league stage)

From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026 (league stage). This list also includes Jofra Archer, Anshul Kamboj and Rashid Khan.
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sits at the top of the wicket charts in IPL 2026 (league stage), taking 24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.50, including a four-wicket haul.
GT’s star pacer Kagiso Rabada is tied with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the top of the wicket charts, having taken 24 wickets in 14 matches at a bowling average of 20.54.
England speedster Jofra Archer sits third on the list, having taken 21 wickets in 14 IPL 2026 matches at an average of 21.71 and an economy rate of 8.76.
Young Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj is next on the list with 21 wickets in 14 matches at a bowling average of 25.23.
Mystery spinner Rashid Khan is fifth on the list with 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.94, including a four-wicket haul.