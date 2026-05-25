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Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026 (league stage)

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 25, 2026, 16:25 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 16:25 IST

From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026 (league stage). This list also includes Jofra Archer, Anshul Kamboj and Rashid Khan. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) - 24 wickets
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) - 24 wickets

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sits at the top of the wicket charts in IPL 2026 (league stage), taking 24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.50, including a four-wicket haul.

Kagiso Rabada (GT) - 24 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Kagiso Rabada (GT) - 24 wickets

GT’s star pacer Kagiso Rabada is tied with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the top of the wicket charts, having taken 24 wickets in 14 matches at a bowling average of 20.54.

Jofra Archer (RR) - 21 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Jofra Archer (RR) - 21 wickets

England speedster Jofra Archer sits third on the list, having taken 21 wickets in 14 IPL 2026 matches at an average of 21.71 and an economy rate of 8.76.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - 21 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - 21 wickets

Young Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj is next on the list with 21 wickets in 14 matches at a bowling average of 25.23.

Rashid Khan (GT) - 19 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rashid Khan (GT) - 19 wickets

Mystery spinner Rashid Khan is fifth on the list with 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.94, including a four-wicket haul.

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