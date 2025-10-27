LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in India vs Australia T20Is, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 27, 2025, 19:57 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 19:57 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Adam Zampa, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in India vs Australia T20Is. This list also includes Axar Patel, Jason Behrendorff and Shane Watson

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 17 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: X/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 17 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in India vs Australia T20Is. In 14 matches against Australia, the right-arm pacer took 17 wickets at a bowling average of 23.76.

Axar Patel (India) - 15 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Axar Patel (India) - 15 wickets

India star all-rounder Axar Patel features second on this list. He picked up 15 wickets in nine T20I matches at a bowling average of 13.86 and economy of 6.30.

Jason Behrendorff (Australia) - 13 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Jason Behrendorff (Australia) - 13 wickets

Jason Behrendorff, known for his swing bowling, is next on this list with 13 wickets in ten T20I matches against India. His tally also includes a single four-wicket haul.

Adam Zampa (Australia) - 12 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Adam Zampa (Australia) - 12 wickets

Australian mystery spinner, Adam Zampa, ranks fourth on this list. In 16 T20Is against India, he picked up 12 wickets at a bowling average of 31.00.

Shane Watson (Australia) - 10 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Watson (Australia) - 10 wickets

The former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, is next on this list with ten wickets in eight T20I matches against India.

Trending Photo

5

