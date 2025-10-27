/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in India vs Australia T20Is, check who tops the list

From Jasprit Bumrah to Adam Zampa, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in India vs Australia T20Is. This list also includes Axar Patel, Jason Behrendorff and Shane Watson
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in India vs Australia T20Is. In 14 matches against Australia, the right-arm pacer took 17 wickets at a bowling average of 23.76.
India star all-rounder Axar Patel features second on this list. He picked up 15 wickets in nine T20I matches at a bowling average of 13.86 and economy of 6.30.
Jason Behrendorff, known for his swing bowling, is next on this list with 13 wickets in ten T20I matches against India. His tally also includes a single four-wicket haul.
Australian mystery spinner, Adam Zampa, ranks fourth on this list. In 16 T20Is against India, he picked up 12 wickets at a bowling average of 31.00.
The former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, is next on this list with ten wickets in eight T20I matches against India.