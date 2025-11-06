/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs Pakistan in ODIs

From Waqar Younis to Makhaya Ntini, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs Pakistan in ODIs. This list also includes Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis and Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistani pacer, Waqar Younis, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs Pakistan in ODIs. In 32 matches against Proteas, Younis took 58 wickets at a bowling average of 24.89.
South African great Makhaya Ntini is next on this list with 49 wickets against Pakistan in 25 ODIs. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.
Shaun Pollock, known for his pace bowling, is third on this list. In 36 ODIs against Pakistan, he took 49 wickets at a bowling economy of 3.67.
The former Proteas star all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, features fourth on this list with 42 wickets in 42 ODIs against Pakistan. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi is fifth on this list. In 40 ODI matches against South Africa, Afridi took 37 wickets at a bowling average of 40.70 and economy of 4.70.