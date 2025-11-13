LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs

From Lance Klusener to Dale Steyn, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs. This list also includes Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald and Anil Kumble

Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 48 wickets
Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 48 wickets

Shaun Pollock, known for his pace bowling, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs. In 33 matches, he picked up 48 wickets at a bowling average of 24.47.

Allan Donald (South Africa) - 46 wickets
Allan Donald (South Africa) - 46 wickets

The veteran South African pacer, Allan Donald, is second on this list with 46 wickets in 26 ODIs against India. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.

Anil Kumble (India) - 46 wickets
Anil Kumble (India) - 46 wickets

Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, is third on this list. In 40 ODIs against Proteas, Kumble picked up 46 wickets at a bowling average of 32.00. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 34 wickets
Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 34 wickets

Dale Steyn, known for his pace and swing bowling, is fourth on this list with 34 wickets against India in 18 ODI matches. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.

Lance Klusener (South Africa) - 31 wickets
Lance Klusener (South Africa) - 31 wickets

South African legend Lance Klusener is fifth on this list. In 23 ODI matches against India, he took 31 wickets at a bowling average of 24.03 and economy of 5.04.

