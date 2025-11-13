/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs

From Lance Klusener to Dale Steyn, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs. This list also includes Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald and Anil Kumble
Shaun Pollock, known for his pace bowling, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs. In 33 matches, he picked up 48 wickets at a bowling average of 24.47.
The veteran South African pacer, Allan Donald, is second on this list with 46 wickets in 26 ODIs against India. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, is third on this list. In 40 ODIs against Proteas, Kumble picked up 46 wickets at a bowling average of 32.00. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.
Dale Steyn, known for his pace and swing bowling, is fourth on this list with 34 wickets against India in 18 ODI matches. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
South African legend Lance Klusener is fifth on this list. In 23 ODI matches against India, he took 31 wickets at a bowling average of 24.03 and economy of 5.04.