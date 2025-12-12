/Meet top 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, check who tops the list

From Mitchell Starc to Blessing Muzarabani, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025. This list also includes Mohammed Siraj, Taijul Islam and Jasprit Bumrah
Australia's Mitchell Starc tops the list of bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025. In nine Test matches, Starc picked up 47 wickets at a bowling average of 16.00. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.
The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, is also among the top Test wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 43 wickets in 10 matches at a bowling average of 27.20. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
Zimbabwe's star pacer Blessing Muzarabani is next on this list. In 2025, he has played 10 Test matches and picked up 42 wickets at a bowling average of 26.80.
He also holds the record as the first Zimbabwean pace bowler to take seven wickets in a Test innings.
Taijul Islam has had an exceptional Test year with the bowl in 2025, taking 33 wickets in just six matches and proving his worth as one of Bangladesh's most valuable mystery spinners.
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is fifth on this list with 31 wickets in eight Test matches. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.
In October 2025, during a Test match against the West Indies, Bumrah became the quickest Indian bowler to claim 50 Test wickets on home soil in terms of balls bowled, reaching the milestone in just 1,747 deliveries.