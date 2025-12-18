/Meet top 5 bowlers with most T20 wickets in 2025, check who tops the list

From Jason Holder to Noor Ahmad, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most T20 wickets in 2025. This list also includes Hasan Ali, Ali Dawood and Rashid Khan
West Indies' Jason Holder tops the list of bowlers with most T20 wickets in 2025. In 65 matches, Holder picked up 91 wickets at a bowling average of 21.61. His tally also includes six four-wicket hauls.
The star Afghani mystery spinner, Noor Ahmad, is also among the top T20 wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 83 wickets in 61 matches at a bowling average of 19.44.
Pakistan's star pacer Hasan Ali is next on this list. In 2025, he has played 33 T20 matches and picked up 67 wickets at a bowling average of 16.65. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls.
The rising star from Bahrain, Ali Dawood, is fourth on this list with 63 wickets in 37 T20 matches. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.
Rashid Khan has had an exceptional T20 year with the bowl in 2025, taking 63 wickets in 53 matches and proving his worth as one of most valuable mystery spinners in T20s.