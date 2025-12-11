/Meet top 5 bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025

From Matt Henry to Bernard Scholtz, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025. This list also includes Adil Rashid, Jayden Seales and Mitchell Santner
New Zealand's Matt Henry tops the list of bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025. In 13 matches, Henry picked up 31 wickets at a bowling average of 18.58. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls and a single five-wicket haul.
Namibian spinner, Bernard Scholtz, is next on this list. In 2025, he has played 11 ODI matches and picked up 30 wickets at a bowling average of 10.33.
England's Adil Rashid is also among the top ODI wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 30 wickets in 15 matches at a bowling average of 23.63. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.
West Indies' Jayden Seales is fourth on the list with 27 wickets in 12 ODI matches. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
Mitchell Santner has had an exceptional ODI year with the bowl in 2025, taking 25 wickets in 17 matches and proving his worth as one of Kiwis' most valuable mystery spinners.