Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I bowling rankings 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 05, 2026, 10:09 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 10:09 IST

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Abrar Ahmed, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC T20I bowling rankings 2026. This list also includes Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Jacob Duffy

Varun Chakaravarthy (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

India star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy tops the chart of latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 804 points. In 33 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has taken 55 wickets at a bowling average of 14.87. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)

Jacob Duffy, known for his pace, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC bowling rankings with 699 points. In his T20I career, Duffy has played 38 matches and took 53 wickets at a bowling average of 17.05.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

In the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is placed at the third position with 694 points.

In T20Is, Rashid has played 108 matches and has taken 182 wickets at a bowling average of 13.69. His tally also includes nine four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Abrar Ahmed, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed fourth on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 691 points. In his T20I career, Abrar has played 29 matches and has taken 37 wickets at a bowling average of 18.91.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)
(Photograph: AFP)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

The star Sri Lankan all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, features next on this list. Currently, Hasaranga with 687 points is placed on fifth position in the latest T20I bowling rankings. In T20Is, he has played 90 matches and picked up 146 wickets at a bowling average of 15.86.

