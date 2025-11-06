/Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, surprisingly no Indian on list

From Keshav Maharaj to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana and Bernard Scholtz
Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan tops the chart of latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 710 points. So far, in 117 ODIs, Rashid has taken 210 wickets at a bowling average of 19.65. His tally also includes six five-wicket hauls.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Proteas' Keshav Maharaj is placed at the second position with 673 points. Maharaj in his ODI career has played 54 matches and has taken 72 wickets at a bowling average of 29.97. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls.
The star England pacer, Jofra Archer, features next on this list. Currently, Archer with 670 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, he has played 36 matches and has picked up 65 wickets at a bowling average of 24.38.
Maheesh Theekshana, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed fourth on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 659 points. In his ODI career, Theekshana has played 57 matches and took 77 wickets at a bowling average of 27.45.
In Jan 2025, he became the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs, achieving the feat against New Zealand in Hamilton.
Namibia's Bernard Scholtz is next on the list with 645 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings. In ODIs, Scholtz has played 64 matches and picked up 100 wickets at a bowling average of 18.89.