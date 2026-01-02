/Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI bowling rankings 2026

From Keshav Maharaj to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026. This list also includes Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana and Kuldeep Yadav
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tops the chart of latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 710 points. In 117 ODIs, Rashid has picked up 210 wickets at a bowling average of 19.65. His tally also includes six five-wicket hauls.
Jofra Archer, known for his pace, is placed second on the latest ODI ICC bowling rankings with 670 points. In his ODI career, Archer has played 36 matches and took 65 wickets at a bowling average of 24.38 and an economy of 5.01.
In the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings, India's Kuldeep Yadav is placed at the third position with 655 points.
In ODIs, Yadav has played 117 matches and has picked up 191 wickets at a bowling average of 26.29. His tally also includes nine four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.
Maheesh Theekshana, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed fourth on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 647 points. In his ODI career, Theekshana has played 59 matches and took 79 wickets at a bowling average of 28.03.
In Jan 2025, he became the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs, achieving the feat against New Zealand in Hamilton.
Proteas' Keshav Maharaj features next on this list. Currently, Maharaj with 646 points is placed on fifth position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, he has played 56 matches and has picked up 73 wickets at a bowling average of 31.12 and an economy of 4.72.