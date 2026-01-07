LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets

Published: Jan 07, 2026, 16:03 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 16:03 IST

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets. This list also includes Richard Hadlee, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 72 Test matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 72 Test matches

Muttiah Muralitharan, known as one of the best spinners in the cricket history, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 400 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 72 Test matches.

He is also the highest wicket taker in the Test cricket history with 800 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 77 Test matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 77 Test matches

The veteran Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin took 77 matches to complete his 400 wickets in Tests. He ended his Test career with 537 wickets in 106 matches.

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 80 Test matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 80 Test matches

The former Kiwis star pacer, Richard Hadlee features next on this list. He scalped his 400th Test wicket while playing in his 80th match.

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 80 Test matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 80 Test matches

Proteas great Dale Steyn is also a part of this elite club. He took 80 matches to complete his 400 Test wickets mark. Steyn was one of the best Test bowlers for South Africa in the cricket history.

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 84 Test matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 84 Test matches

Former Sri Lanka left-arm spinner, Rangana Herath, features fifth on this list. He took 84 matches to complete 400 wickets in Tests.

He ended his Test career with 433 wickets in 93 matches.

