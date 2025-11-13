LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 Test wickets, check who tops the list

Published: Nov 13, 2025, 11:30 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 11:30 IST

From Waqar Younis to Sydney Barnes, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Tests. This list also includes Yasir Shah, Clarrie Grimmett and Hugh Tayfield

Sydney Barnes (England) - 24 matches
(Photograph: The Cricketer International)

Sydney Barnes (England) - 24 matches

The former England pacer, Sydney Barnes, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 150 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 24 Test matches.

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 27 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 27 matches

Former Pakistani great, Waqar Younis, features second on this list. He took 27 matches to complete his 150 Test wickets mark. He was one of the best bowlers for Pakistan in the Test cricket history.

Yasir Shah (Pakistan) - 27 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Yasir Shah (Pakistan) - 27 matches

Yasir Shah, known for his mystery spin bowling, took 27 Test matches to complete his 150 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 244 wickets in 48 Test matches.

Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) - 28 matches
(Photograph: The Cricketer International)

Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) - 28 matches

Australian great Clarrie Grimmett is next on this list. He took 28 matches to complete his 150 wickets in Tests.

Hugh Tayfield (South Africa) - 29 matches
(Photograph: The Cricketer International)

Hugh Tayfield (South Africa) - 29 matches

The veteran Proteas spinner, Hugh Tayfield, took 29 matches to complete his 150 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 170 wickets in 37 matches.

