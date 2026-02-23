LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 T20I wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 23, 2026, 17:13 IST | Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 17:17 IST

From Rashid Khan to Wanindu Hasaranga, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in T20Is. This list also includes Tim Southee, Mustafizur Rahman and Ish Sodhi

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 92 matches
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 92 matches

Afghanistan's star mystery spinner Rashid Khan tops the list of bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in T20Is. He took 92 matches to achieve this milestone.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 92 matches
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 92 matches

Wanindu Hasaranga reached 150 T20I wickets in the same number of matches as Rashid Khan. The Sri Lankan spinner achieved the milestone during a T20I against Pakistan in Dambulla.

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 118 matches
Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 118 matches

Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee also features on the elite list of fastest 150 wickets in T20Is. Having taken 118 matches to reach the milestone, he ranks third on the list.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 118 matches
Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 118 matches

Mustafizur Rahman is next on the list of fastest bowlers to 150 T20I wickets. The Bangladesh pacer reached the milestone in 118 matches, placing him fourth overall.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 126 matches
Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 126 matches

Ish Sodhi ranks fifth on the list of fastest bowlers to 150 T20I wickets. The New Zealand spinner reached the milestone in 126 matches.

