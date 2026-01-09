/Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 ODI wickets

From Mitchell Starc to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammed Shami and Trent Boult
Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc tops the list of bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. He took 77 matches to achieve this milestone.
The former Pakistani spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, also features on this elite list of bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. Having taken 78 matches to reach the milestone, he ranks second on the list.
Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, features third on this list. He took 80 matches to complete his 150 wickets in ODIs. He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2022.
Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, features fourth on this elite list, taking 80 matches to achieve 150 ODI wickets milestone.
Former Kiwis wicket-taking machine, Trent Boult, is next on the list for quickest to 150 wickets in ODIs. The star pacer took 81 matches to reach the milestone, sitting fifth on the list.