/Meet top 5 batters with most Test runs in 2025, check who tops the list

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root, here's a look at the top five batters with most Test runs in 2025. This list also includes KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Shubman Gill has emerged as the most prolific Test batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 983 runs in nine matches, including five centuries and a fifty.
India's star batter KL Rahul is second-highest Test run-scorer this year, with 813 runs in 10 Test matches. His tally also includes three hundreds and as many fifties.
Ravindra Jadeja has had an exceptional Test year with the bat in 2025, scoring 764 runs in 10 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable middle-order batters.
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is fourth on this list with 745 runs in 10 Test matches. His tally also includes three centuries and three half-centuries
England batting stalwart Joe Root has piled up 732 runs in eight Test matches in 2025, including four centuries. He has been England’s main Test run-scorer in 2025.