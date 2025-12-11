LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most Test runs in 2025, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 18:42 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 18:42 IST

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root, here's a look at the top five batters with most Test runs in 2025. This list also includes KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill (India) - 983 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill (India) - 983 runs

Shubman Gill has emerged as the most prolific Test batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 983 runs in nine matches, including five centuries and a fifty.

KL Rahul (India) - 813 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul (India) - 813 runs

India's star batter KL Rahul is second-highest Test run-scorer this year, with 813 runs in 10 Test matches. His tally also includes three hundreds and as many fifties.

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 764 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 764 runs

Ravindra Jadeja has had an exceptional Test year with the bat in 2025, scoring 764 runs in 10 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable middle-order batters.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 745 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 745 runs

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is fourth on this list with 745 runs in 10 Test matches. His tally also includes three centuries and three half-centuries

Joe Root (England) - 732 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root (England) - 732 runs

England batting stalwart Joe Root has piled up 732 runs in eight Test matches in 2025, including four centuries. He has been England’s main Test run-scorer in 2025.

