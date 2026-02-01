/Meet top 5 batters with most T20I runs in Jan 2026

From Suryakumar Yadav to Shimron Hetmyer, here's a look at the top five batters with most T20I runs in Jan 2026. This list also includes Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Brandon King
India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav tops the list of batters with the most T20I runs in January 2026. In five matches, he has scored 242 runs at an average of 80.66 and a strike rate of 196.74. His tally also includes three half-centuries.
West Indies middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer ranks second with 233 runs in six matches, averaging 46.60 and a strike rate of 184.92.
India’s Ishan Kishan is third on the list. In four T20Is, he has scored 215 runs at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 231.18. His tally also includes a century.
India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma is fourth on the list with 182 runs in five T20Is, including two half-centuries.
With 177 runs in five T20Is in Jan 2026, West Indies’ Brandon King is fifth on the list. He has a batting average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 140.47, including one half-century