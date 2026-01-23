/Meet top 5 batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup history

From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup history. The list also includes Jos Buttler, David Warner and Virat Kohli
Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, has cleared the ropes 63 times in T20 World Cups. Known for brutal power, he can turn any game in a few overs, sending bowlers into trouble with his big-hitting flair.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, features second on this list with 50 sixes in 47 T20 WC matches. Rohit's effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.
The star England batter, Jos Buttler, features third on this list. In 35 T20 WC matches, Buttler has scored 1,013 runs at an average of 42.20. His tally also includes 91 fours and 43 sixes.
Former Australian opener David Warner is fourth on this list with 40 sixes in 41 T20 WC matches. Warner enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone for the match with his aggressive gameplay.
India’s Virat Kohli is fifth on the list, having hit 35 sixes in 35 T20 WC matches. He accumulated 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72, with 15 half-centuries and remains the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.