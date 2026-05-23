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Meet top 5 batters with most sixes in an IPL season ft. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 23, 2026, 14:51 IST | Updated: May 23, 2026, 14:51 IST

From Chris Gayle to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, here's a look at the top five batters with most sixes in an IPL season. This list also includes Andre Russell and Jos Buttler.

Chris Gayle - 59 sixes (2012)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle - 59 sixes (2012)

In IPL 2012, Chris Gayle set a record for the most sixes in a single season, smashing 59 maximums and 46 fours in 15 matches for RCB. He amassed 733 runs, including one century and seven fifties, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and winning the Orange Cap.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 53 sixes (2026)*
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 53 sixes (2026)*

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most powerful six-hitters, representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, he has struck 53 sixes and counting in 13 matches so far.

He has also scored 579 runs, making him the team’s leading run-scorer with one century and three half-centuries.

Andre Russell - 52 sixes (2019)
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(Photograph: AFP)

Andre Russell - 52 sixes (2019)

In the 2019 IPL season, Andre Russell established himself as the most feared batter, regularly clearing the boundary with ease and powering his team to several dominant wins. Representing the Kolkata Knight Riders, he smashed 52 sixes in 14 matches.

With a strike rate of over 200 and an average of 56, Russell amassed 510 runs that season.

Chris Gayle - 51 sixes (2013)
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(Photograph: X)

Chris Gayle - 51 sixes (2013)

Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2013, the left-handed batter smashed 51 sixes across 16 matches. He also struck 57 fours that season and ended as the second-highest run-scorer with 708 runs.

Jos Buttler - 45 sixes (2022)
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Jos Buttler - 45 sixes (2022)

Representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, Jos Buttler smashed 45 sixes in 17 matches. He was the backbone of RR’s batting lineup as they finished runners-up in the tournament, scoring four centuries and four half-centuries. The right-handed batter also won the Orange Cap after amassing 863 runs in the season.

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