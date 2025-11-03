LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most runs in The Ashes, one active player on list

Published: Nov 03, 2025, 16:05 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 16:08 IST

From Don Bradman to Jack Hobbs, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in The Ashes. This list also includes Steve Smith, Allan Border and Steve Waugh

Don Bradman (Australia) - 5,028 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Don Bradman (Australia) - 5,028 runs

Former Australian batter, Don Bradman, tops the list of batters with most runs in The Ashes. During his era, Bradman played 37 matches and scored 5,028 runs at an average of 89.78.

Jack Hobbs (England) - 3,636 runs
(Photograph: X)

Jack Hobbs (England) - 3,636 runs

English legend Jack Hobbs is next on the list with 3,636 runs in 41 matches. His tally also includes 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Steve Smith (Australia) - 3,417 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (Australia) - 3,417 runs

The Australian batting stalwart, Steve Smith, features third on this list. In 37 matches, Smith has scored 3,417 runs at an average of 56.01. His tally also includes 12 centuries. Smith is the only active player on this list.

Allan Border (Australia) - 3,222 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Allan Border (Australia) - 3,222 runs

Australian great Allan Border is next on this list with 3,222 runs in 42 matches. His tally also includes seven centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Steve Waugh (Australia) - 3,173 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Waugh (Australia) - 3,173 runs

The former Australian captain, Steve Waugh, is fifth on this list. In 45 matches, Waugh scored 3,173 runs at an average of 58.75. His tally also includes 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries.

