/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8 stage)

From Sahibzada Farhan to Harry Brook, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super Eight stage). This list also includes Sikandar Raza, Sanju Samson and Brian Bennett.
Star Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan leads the charts for most runs in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. In three matches, Farhan has scored 163 runs at an average of 81.50 and an impressive strike rate of 155.23.
England captain Harry Brook is second on the list with 140 runs in three T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 matches. He boasts a strong average of 46.66 and a brilliant strike rate of 170.73, including a century.
Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Sikandar Raza is third on this list. In the Super Eight stage, Raza has played three matches and scored 131 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 155.95.
Indian opener Sanju Samson is fourth with 121 runs in two matches at an impressive strike rate of 186.15. His tally also includes a half-century, with a best score of 97 not out.
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett ranks fifth with 117 runs in three matches at an average of 58.5 and an explosive strike rate of 151.94. His tally also includes a half-century, with a highest score of 97 not out.