LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8 stage)

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8 stage)

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 16:32 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 16:32 IST

From Sahibzada Farhan to Harry Brook, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super Eight stage). This list also includes Sikandar Raza, Sanju Samson and Brian Bennett.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 163 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 163 runs

Star Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan leads the charts for most runs in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. In three matches, Farhan has scored 163 runs at an average of 81.50 and an impressive strike rate of 155.23.

Harry Brook (England) - 140 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harry Brook (England) - 140 runs

England captain Harry Brook is second on the list with 140 runs in three T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 matches. He boasts a strong average of 46.66 and a brilliant strike rate of 170.73, including a century.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 131 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 131 runs

Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Sikandar Raza is third on this list. In the Super Eight stage, Raza has played three matches and scored 131 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 155.95.

Sanju Samson (India) - 121 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanju Samson (India) - 121 runs

Indian opener Sanju Samson is fourth with 121 runs in two matches at an impressive strike rate of 186.15. His tally also includes a half-century, with a best score of 97 not out.

Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe) - 117 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe) - 117 runs

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett ranks fifth with 117 runs in three matches at an average of 58.5 and an explosive strike rate of 151.94. His tally also includes a half-century, with a highest score of 97 not out.

Trending Photo

Who has the strongest air defence in the Middle East among those attacked by Iran?
7

Who has the strongest air defence in the Middle East among those attacked by Iran?

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in Indian Premier League

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8 stage)
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8 stage)

'Married at 13, property for life': 7 horrific laws in Khamenei's Iran against women that the world is ignoring
7

'Married at 13, property for life': 7 horrific laws in Khamenei's Iran against women that the world is ignoring

Missile & drone attacks by Iran: Will insurance companies pay if a building is hit?
7

Missile & drone attacks by Iran: Will insurance companies pay if a building is hit?