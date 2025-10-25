/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in ODIs, check where Virat Kohli stands

From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of batters with most runs in ODI cricket. In 463 ODI matches, he scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. His record also includes 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features second on this list with 14,255 runs in 305 ODI matches. His tally also includes 51 centuries and 75 half-centuries.
Former Sri Lanka captain and a T20 World Cup winner, Kumar Sangakkara, features third on this list. During his era, Sangakkara played 404 ODI matches and scored 14,234 runs at an average of 41.98. His tally also includes 25 centuries.
The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features fourth on this list with 13,704 runs in 375 matches. His tally also includes 30 centuries and 82 half-centuries.
Sanath Jayasuriya was one of the most dangerous batters from Sri Lanka and features fifth on this list with 13,430 runs in 445 ODI matches. His tally also includes 28 centuries and 68 half-centuries.