/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IPL playoffs

Suresh Raina tops the IPL playoff run charts with 714 runs in 24 innings at an impressive strike rate of 155.21. One of his most memorable performances came in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014 against Kings XI Punjab, when he hammered 87 off just 25 balls and powered Chennai Super Kings to 100 runs in the powerplay. The innings is still regarded as one of the finest in IPL history.