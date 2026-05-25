/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IPL playoffs

From Suresh Raina to MS Dhoni, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in IPL playoffs. This list also includes Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma.
Suresh Raina tops the IPL playoff run charts with 714 runs in 24 innings at an impressive strike rate of 155.21. One of his most memorable performances came in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014 against Kings XI Punjab, when he hammered 87 off just 25 balls and powered Chennai Super Kings to 100 runs in the powerplay. The innings is still regarded as one of the finest in IPL history.
The legendary skipper scored 523 runs in 28 playoff matches at an average of 34.86, remaining unbeaten on eight occasions.
Despite playing only 11 playoff innings, Shubman Gill has amassed 475 runs at a remarkable average of 47.5 and is the only player in the top five set to feature in this season’s playoffs.
Suryakumar Yadav has scored 406 runs in 12 playoff innings at an impressive average of 36.9. One of his most notable knocks came in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019, when his unbeaten 71 off 54 balls on a slow Chepauk surface helped Mumbai Indians defeat Chennai Super Kings.
India opener Rohit Sharma ranks fifth on the list with 405 runs in 23 playoff innings at an average of 18.4. One of his standout performances came in the 2015 IPL final against Chennai Super Kings, where he smashed a 26-ball fifty and won the Player of the Match award.