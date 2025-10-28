/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Australia T20Is

From Virat Kohli to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs Australia T20Is. This list also includes Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade and Rohit Sharma
The former Indian star batter, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters with most runs in India vs Australia T20Is. In 23 matches against Australia, Kohli scored 794 runs at an average of 49.62.
Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell features second on this list. In 22 T20I matches against India, Maxwell has scored 574 runs at an average of 31.88. His tally also includes two centuries.
The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, features third on this list with 500 runs in 18 T20I matches against India. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
The Australian veteran, Matthew Wade, is fourth on this list with 488 runs in 15 T20I innings against India. Wade averages 54.22 with the bat, while his strike rate reads 156.91.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is next on this list with 484 runs in 23 T20I matches against Australia. His tally also includes four half-centuries.