/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan ODIs

From Virat Kohli to Mohammad Shahzad, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan ODIs. This list also includes Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rohit Sharma
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, tops the list of batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan ODIs. In three matches, Rohit has scored 150 runs at an average of 75.00.
Afganistan's star batter Mohammad Shahzad features second on this list. In two ODI matches against India, Shahzad has scored 146 runs at an average of 73.00. His tally also includes a century.
Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is third on this list with 141 runs in four ODI matches against India, including two half-centuries.
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is fourth on this list with 122 runs in three matches against Afghanistan. He averages 122.00 with the bat, while his strike rate is 102.52.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi is next on this list with 101 runs in three ODI matches against India, including a half-century.