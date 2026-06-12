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Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 12, 2026, 15:03 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 15:03 IST

From Virat Kohli to Mohammad Shahzad, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan ODIs. This list also includes Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (IND) - 150 runs
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(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (IND) - 150 runs

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, tops the list of batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan ODIs. In three matches, Rohit has scored 150 runs at an average of 75.00.

Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) - 146 runs
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(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) - 146 runs

Afganistan's star batter Mohammad Shahzad features second on this list. In two ODI matches against India, Shahzad has scored 146 runs at an average of 73.00. His tally also includes a century.

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 141 runs
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(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 141 runs

Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is third on this list with 141 runs in four ODI matches against India, including two half-centuries.

Virat Kohli (IND) - 122 runs
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(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (IND) - 122 runs

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is fourth on this list with 122 runs in three matches against Afghanistan. He averages 122.00 with the bat, while his strike rate is 102.52.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG) - 101 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG) - 101 runs

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi is next on this list with 101 runs in three ODI matches against India, including a half-century.

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