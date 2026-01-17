LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs NZ T20Is

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs NZ T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 17, 2026, 16:23 IST | Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 16:23 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Colin Munro, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in IND vs NZ T20Is. This list also includes Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor

Rohit Sharma (India) - 511 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 511 runs

Rohit Sharma, known for his aggressive batting, tops the list of batters with most runs in IND vs NZ T20Is. During his T20I days, Rohit played 17 matches against the Kiwis and scored 511 runs at an average of 34.06.

Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 426 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 426 runs

Colin Munro is second-highest run-scorer in IND vs NZ T20Is, with 426 runs in 12 T20I matches. His tally also includes three half-centuries.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 419 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 419 runs

Kiwis great Kane Williamson is third on this list. He played 13 T20Is against India and scored 419 runs at an average of 34.91. His tally also includes three half-centuries.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 380 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 380 runs

Former Kiwis batter Martin Guptill is fourth on this list with 380 runs in 16 T20I matches against India. His tally also includes two half-centuries.

Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - 349 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - 349 runs

New Zealand legend Ross Taylor is fifth on this list with 349 runs in 13 T20I matches. His tally also includes two half-centuries.

Trending Photo

From Rohit Sharma to Marin Guptill: 5 batters with most T20I sixes between India and New Zealand
5

From Rohit Sharma to Marin Guptill: 5 batters with most T20I sixes between India and New Zealand

Iran‑Venezuela drone network: How Caracas built indigenous UAVs on Iranian designs
8

Iran‑Venezuela drone network: How Caracas built indigenous UAVs on Iranian designs

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets
5

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets

How Venezuela and Houthis became key recipients of Iran’s arms exports
7

How Venezuela and Houthis became key recipients of Iran’s arms exports

Meet 5 batters with most Test runs in January 2026
5

Meet 5 batters with most Test runs in January 2026