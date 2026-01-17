/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs NZ T20Is

From Rohit Sharma to Colin Munro, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in IND vs NZ T20Is. This list also includes Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor
Rohit Sharma, known for his aggressive batting, tops the list of batters with most runs in IND vs NZ T20Is. During his T20I days, Rohit played 17 matches against the Kiwis and scored 511 runs at an average of 34.06.
Colin Munro is second-highest run-scorer in IND vs NZ T20Is, with 426 runs in 12 T20I matches. His tally also includes three half-centuries.
Kiwis great Kane Williamson is third on this list. He played 13 T20Is against India and scored 419 runs at an average of 34.91. His tally also includes three half-centuries.
Former Kiwis batter Martin Guptill is fourth on this list with 380 runs in 16 T20I matches against India. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
New Zealand legend Ross Taylor is fifth on this list with 349 runs in 13 T20I matches. His tally also includes two half-centuries.