/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs NZ ODIs

From Virat Kohli to Kane Williamson, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in IND vs NZ ODIs. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor and Nathan Astle
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of batters with most runs in IND vs NZ ODIs. During his era, Tendulkar played 42 ODI matches against the Kiwis and scored 1,750 runs at an average of 46.05.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is next on this list with 1,657 runs in 33 ODI matches against New Zealand. His tally also includes six centuries and nine half-centuries.
Legendary New Zealand batter Ross Taylor is third on this list. He played 35 ODIs against India and scored 1,385 runs at an average of 47.75. His tally also includes three centuries and eight half-centuries.
Former New Zealand captain and batting great, Kane Williamson, is fourth on this list with 1,239 runs in 31 ODI matches against India. His tally also includes 11 half-centuries.
Former Kiwis opener Nathan Astle is fifth on this list. He played 29 ODIs against India and scored 1,207 runs at an average of 43.10. His tally also includes five centuries.