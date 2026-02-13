LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND-PAK T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 13:27 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 13:28 IST

From Sahibzada Farhan to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in IND-PAK T20Is. This list also includes Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez

Virat Kohli (India) - 492 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 492 runs

Virat Kohli tops the list of run-scorers between India and Pakistan in T20Is. He played 11 matches from 2012 to 2024, scoring 492 runs at an average of 70.28, including five half-centuries.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 228 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 228 runs

Mohammad Rizwan is second on the list with 228 runs in five T20I matches at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 111.76. His tally also includes two half-centuries.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 164 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 164 runs

Rizwan’s former teammate and ex-captain, Shoaib Malik, is third on this list. A T20 cricket specialist, Malik scored 164 runs against India in nine T20I outings, with his highest being 57*.

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) - 156 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) - 156 runs

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez follows Malik on this list in the fourth spot, with 156 runs in eight T20I innings against India. His tally also includes two half-centuries.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 155 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 155 runs

Pakistan's explosive opener Sahibzada Farhan ranks fifth among the highest run-scorers in India-Pakistan T20I matches. In three matches against the Men in Blue, Farhan has scored 155 runs, with 58 being his best.

