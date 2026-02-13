/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND-PAK T20Is

From Sahibzada Farhan to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in IND-PAK T20Is. This list also includes Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez
Virat Kohli tops the list of run-scorers between India and Pakistan in T20Is. He played 11 matches from 2012 to 2024, scoring 492 runs at an average of 70.28, including five half-centuries.
Mohammad Rizwan is second on the list with 228 runs in five T20I matches at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 111.76. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
Rizwan’s former teammate and ex-captain, Shoaib Malik, is third on this list. A T20 cricket specialist, Malik scored 164 runs against India in nine T20I outings, with his highest being 57*.
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez follows Malik on this list in the fourth spot, with 156 runs in eight T20I innings against India. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
Pakistan's explosive opener Sahibzada Farhan ranks fifth among the highest run-scorers in India-Pakistan T20I matches. In three matches against the Men in Blue, Farhan has scored 155 runs, with 58 being his best.