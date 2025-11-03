/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025, check who tops the list

From Laura Wolvaardt to Smriti Mandhana, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This list also includes Ashleigh Gardner, Pratika Rawal and Phoebe Litchfield
Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt finished as the highest run-scorer of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with 571 runs in nine innings at an average of 71.37. Her tally also includes two centuries and three half-centuries.
She also holds the record for the most 50-plus scores in Women’s ODI World Cup history (14).
India’s opener Smriti Mandhana is next on this list with 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25. Her tally also includes two half-centuries and a single century.
The star Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, features third on this list. In CWC 25, Gardner has played seven matches and scored 328 runs at an average of 82.00.
Indian young gun Pratika Rawal is next on this list with 308 runs in seven CWC 25 matches at an average of 51.33. Her tally also includes a single century and a half-century.
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield impressed everyone with her fiery batting in the Women's World Cup 2025. In seven matches, Litchfield has scored 304 runs at an average of 50.66.