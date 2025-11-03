LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 24:20 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 24:20 IST

From Laura Wolvaardt to Smriti Mandhana, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This list also includes Ashleigh Gardner, Pratika Rawal and Phoebe Litchfield

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 571 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 571 runs

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt finished as the highest run-scorer of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with 571 runs in nine innings at an average of 71.37. Her tally also includes two centuries and three half-centuries.

She also holds the record for the most 50-plus scores in Women’s ODI World Cup history (14).

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 434 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 434 runs

India’s opener Smriti Mandhana is next on this list with 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25. Her tally also includes two half-centuries and a single century.

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 328 runs
(Photograph: X)

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 328 runs

The star Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, features third on this list. In CWC 25, Gardner has played seven matches and scored 328 runs at an average of 82.00.

Pratika Rawal (India) - 308 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Pratika Rawal (India) - 308 runs

Indian young gun Pratika Rawal is next on this list with 308 runs in seven CWC 25 matches at an average of 51.33. Her tally also includes a single century and a half-century.

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) - 304 runs
(Photograph: Others)

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) - 304 runs

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield impressed everyone with her fiery batting in the Women's World Cup 2025. In seven matches, Litchfield has scored 304 runs at an average of 50.66.

