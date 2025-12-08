LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most runs in 2025, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 18:35 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 18:35 IST

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in 2025. This list also includes Shai Hope, Brian Bennett and Agha Salman

Shubman Gill (India) - 1,732 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill (India) - 1,732 runs

Shubman Gill has emerged as the most prolific batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 1,732 runs in 32 matches across formats, including seven centuries and three fifties.

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 1,701 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 1,701 runs

Shai Hope has enjoyed a strong run of form in 2025, scoring 1,701 runs in 40 matches. His tally also includes five centuries and nine half-centuries.

Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe) - 1,585 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe) - 1,585 runs

Brian Bennett has had an exceptional year with the bat in 2025, scoring 1,585 runs in 39 matches and proving his worth as one of Zimbabwe's most valuable all-rounders.

Agha Salman (Pakistan) - 1,569 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Agha Salman (Pakistan) - 1,569 runs

Pakistan's Agha Salman is fourth on this list with 1,569 runs in 56 matches across formats. His tally also includes two centuries and nine half-centuries

Joe Root (England) - 1,540 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root (England) - 1,540 runs

England batting stalwart Joe Root has piled up 1,540 runs in 23 matches in 2025, including seven centuries and five fifties. He has been England’s main run-scorer in 2025.

