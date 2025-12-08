/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in 2025, check who tops the list

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in 2025. This list also includes Shai Hope, Brian Bennett and Agha Salman
Shubman Gill has emerged as the most prolific batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 1,732 runs in 32 matches across formats, including seven centuries and three fifties.
Shai Hope has enjoyed a strong run of form in 2025, scoring 1,701 runs in 40 matches. His tally also includes five centuries and nine half-centuries.
Brian Bennett has had an exceptional year with the bat in 2025, scoring 1,585 runs in 39 matches and proving his worth as one of Zimbabwe's most valuable all-rounders.
Pakistan's Agha Salman is fourth on this list with 1,569 runs in 56 matches across formats. His tally also includes two centuries and nine half-centuries
England batting stalwart Joe Root has piled up 1,540 runs in 23 matches in 2025, including seven centuries and five fifties. He has been England’s main run-scorer in 2025.